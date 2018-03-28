Sweet Home senior one of 42 West Coast students awarded ROTC scholarship
Ricky Yunke wasn't sure what was going on when he got called out of class Friday morning, March 23, to a meeting in the Sweet Home High School library. "They told me I had a quick wrestling meeting," ...
High school choir aims for first state berth in 7 years
It's been quite a while since Sweet Home High School's Symphonic Choir has qualified to go to the state championships. This year there's a lot of hope in the choir room. The Symphonic Choir last week ...
Newlyweds win $100,000 Lottery prize
A pair of Sweet Home newlyweds say they are having a hard time believing they won $100,000 on an Oregon Lottery Scratch-it. "We were hanging out and decided that we wanted to get out of the house,"...
Child Abuse Awareness events planned for April
The Sweet Home Police Department is asking the community to join in supporting efforts to promote the prevention of child abuse during April, Child Abuse Awareness Month. "We're having a pinwheel...
Seniors getting creative to fix Community Center roof
In the sewing room off the foyer in the Sweet Home Senior Center Friday morning, half a dozen women are busily inspecting and sorting fabric and other notions. They're preparing for a fund-raiser...
Remembering Pete Porter: 'I didn't even have time to pray'
Editor's Note: Following is the eulogy delivered by Alex Paul, former publisher of The New Era, at the March 17 memorial service for Pete Porter, who wrote for The New Era from 1978 to 1995 and is...
March 26 1:04 a.m. - John Marian Gillispie, 56, arrested on Sweet Home warrant for failure to appear on original charge of third-degree theft, Douglas County. Cited and released. 1:18 a.m. - Officer seized license plates from vehicle, 250 Main St.,...
Discarded drug syringes on the rise in Sweet Home, according to police
Last year, Sweet Home police responded nearly once a week to reports of discarded syringes. That trend has continued into 2018, with 17 reports as of Friday – the 12th week of this year. Last year, ...
Outdoor School students get a taste of winter
Approximately 170 sixth-grade students from Sweet Home elementary schools gather Friday morning, March 23, outside the lodge at Camp Tadmor after snow interrupted the annual Outdoor School, organized ...
SHEDG adds new board members
The Sweet Home Economic Development Group membership re-elected two members and elected one new member of the Board of Directors during its annual membership meeting last week. Joining the board during the meeting, held on March 21, is Bryan...
Huskies suffer first baseball loss, snatch win with 7-run inning
Sweet Home picked up its first loss of the season in baseball 11-6 in eight innings against Scappoose after beating Pleasant Hill 7-4. "That was really tough," said Coach John Best. "We felt like we...
Huskies open track season at Regis with some personal bests
Sweet Home's track teams started their 2018 season Thursday, March 22, at the Regis Relays in Stayton, which basically served as a "fun" warm-up meet for the Huskies, Coach Dakotah Keys said....
Softball team takes record to 5-2, including 10-run win over Billies
The Huskies beat Cascade 5-3 and Pleasant Hill 13-1, a no-hitter under the 10-run rule last week in softball. “I feel like the girls are settling into their positions, and they’re being more aggressive hitting and putting the ball into play,”...
Levy more than it's cracked up to be
Editor: I think it was Mark Twain who humorously said, “It is easier to fool a person than to convince them that they have been fooled,” or something of that sort. I know my task here is difficult, since I am here to say that we have been...
Thanks to doctors for local care
Editor: At Samaritan Health Services, building healthier communities is at the core of our mission. As we prepare to celebrate Doctors’ Day on March 30, it is the perfect opportunity to thank and recognize the important work our physicians do...
Donna Groat
July 29, 1936 – March 19, 2018 Donna Willette Groat, 81, of Sweet Home died peacefully in her home on March 19, 2018 due to complications from cancer. She was born July 29, 1936 and raised in the...
Dean Anderson
Aug. 13, 1966 - March 17, 2018 Dean Anderson, 51, of Sweet Home, died March 17, 2018 from complications from the flu. He was born on Aug. 13, 1966 in Shelton, Wash., the son of Eugene and Linda (Deyette) Anderson. Mr. Anderson graduated from Mary...
Jenien Ferguson
Dec. 10, 1946 – March 16, 2018 Jenien A. Ferguson, 71, of Sweet Home died March 16, 2018. She was born Dec. 10, 1946 in Richmond, Calif. to Angus M. and Roberta T. (Langerveld) Moore. She and her...
George Matzke
July 28, 1950 - March 17, 2018 George Arthur Matzke, 67, of Sweet Home, died March 17, 2018. He was born July 28, 1950 in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to Betty Lou (Daughty) and Orville H. Matzke. He loved fishing and watching “Family Feud.” He is...
Vincent Petruzzi
March 27, 1926 - March 19, 2018 Vincent Charles Petruzzi, 91, of Sweet Home, died March 19, 2018. He was born March 27, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio to Paul Vergone and Rose Riccardi, but was later adopted by Anthony Petruzzi. Mr. Petruzzi was a World...
Hands-on learning for pre-teens Sweet Home Public Library will host Mechanisms, a hands-on learning activity, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at the Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave. Ward Christman will teach about simple machines,...