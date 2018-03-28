Sweet Home senior one of 42 West Coast students awarded ROTC scholarship Ricky Yunke wasn't sure what was going on when he got called out of class Friday morning, March 23, to a meeting in the Sweet Home High School library. "They told me I had a quick wrestling meeting," ...

High school choir aims for first state berth in 7 years It's been quite a while since Sweet Home High School's Symphonic Choir has qualified to go to the state championships. This year there's a lot of hope in the choir room. The Symphonic Choir last week ...

Newlyweds win $100,000 Lottery prize A pair of Sweet Home newlyweds say they are having a hard time believing they won $100,000 on an Oregon Lottery Scratch-it. "We were hanging out and decided that we wanted to get out of the house,"...

Child Abuse Awareness events planned for April The Sweet Home Police Department is asking the community to join in supporting efforts to promote the prevention of child abuse during April, Child Abuse Awareness Month. "We're having a pinwheel...

Seniors getting creative to fix Community Center roof In the sewing room off the foyer in the Sweet Home Senior Center Friday morning, half a dozen women are busily inspecting and sorting fabric and other notions. They're preparing for a fund-raiser...

Remembering Pete Porter: 'I didn't even have time to pray' Editor's Note: Following is the eulogy delivered by Alex Paul, former publisher of The New Era, at the March 17 memorial service for Pete Porter, who wrote for The New Era from 1978 to 1995 and is...

Public Safety Mar. 28, 2018 March 26 1:04 a.m. - John Marian Gillispie, 56, arrested on Sweet Home warrant for failure to appear on original charge of third-degree theft, Douglas County. Cited and released. 1:18 a.m. - Officer seized license plates from vehicle, 250 Main St.,...

Discarded drug syringes on the rise in Sweet Home, according to police Last year, Sweet Home police responded nearly once a week to reports of discarded syringes. That trend has continued into 2018, with 17 reports as of Friday – the 12th week of this year. Last year, ...

Outdoor School students get a taste of winter Approximately 170 sixth-grade students from Sweet Home elementary schools gather Friday morning, March 23, outside the lodge at Camp Tadmor after snow interrupted the annual Outdoor School, organized ...